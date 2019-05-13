goetzpartners securities Limited Evotec SE (EVT-DE): Q1/2019E results preview 13-May-2019 / 07:28 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 13th May 2019 @ 7.00am (BST). * *Evotec SE (EVT-DE): Q1/2019E Results Preview* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR28.00 * *Current Price: EUR22.43 (CoB on 10th May 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* Evotec reports Q1/2019 financial results on Tuesday, 14 May 2019. We forecast total revenues of EUR90m, +14% YoY and adjusted EBITDA of EUR20m, +43% YoY. While we anticipate robust growth for the EVT Execute business, we expect Q1 overall to be weaker than subsequent quarters this year due to modest milestone income in the EVT Innovate business, which we estimate at *EVT Execute to account for the lion share of revenues* We model external revenues of EUR78m, +14% YoY for the EVT Execute business, of which we expect roughly one-third to be related to the acquired Aptuit business, which has been performing above or in line with management expectations. Our adjusted EBITDA forecast is EUR23m, representing a c.26% margin. This assumes that CoGS, R&D and SG&A expenses remain at similar levels as in Q4/2018. *Modest revenues expected for EVT Innovate due to timing of milestone income* For the EVT Innovate business, we model revenues of EUR12m, consisting of an estimated EUR5m in non-milestone-related revenue, plus two disclosed and one undisclosed milestone receipts: (1) $2m from microbiome-focused company Second Genome for the initiation of a Phase II clinical study for an oral therapeutic in development of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"); (2) EUR3m from Bayer related to the advancement of a molecule into Phase II for the treatment of persistent chronic cough, and (3) and undisclosed upfront payment from Galapagos related to a collaboration focused on a novel target for fibrosis and other indications, which we estimate at EUR2m. Our R&D forecast of EUR16m includes EUR7m related to the infectious disease ("ID") unit in Lyon, which is fully reimbursed by Sanofi and booked under other operating income. On our estimates, and predominantly as a result of the timing of milestones, we expect EVT Innovate to report a EUR5m loss. We note, however, that we expect FY2019E EBITDA for the segment to be positive (GPSLe EUR4m). *Risk to the upside given strong funding environment* Overall, we believe that the risk vs. our forecasts is to the upside, as the funding environment has remained strong through Q1/2019 both in the private and the public markets. Young biotech companies in particular - Evotec's fastest-growing customer segment - have adequate cash reserves following a record-breaking year for venture capital funding for life science companies, which reached $17.3bn in 2018 vs. $12.1bn in 2017 and $9.7bn in 2016 (according to EvaluatePharma). That said, it is early in the year and Evotec has historically not updated financial outlook until Q2 or Q3 results. Kind regards, Brigitte de Lima, PhD, CFA | Research Analyst goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | brigitte.delima@goetzpartners.com / healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [1] goetzpartners securities LinkedIn page [2] Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr. Stephan Goetz, Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. *goetzpartners securities Limited - Team Members* Co-Heads / Senior Management - Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. Equity Research Analysts - Brigitte de Lima, Chris Redhead, Martin Piehlmeier and Kieron Banerjee. Sales - Erland Sternby and Danny de Jong. Corporate Finance - Ulrich Kinzel, Wolf Dornbusch and Youchen Xin. Corporate Access and IR - Tanya Tracey and Bettina Ellinghorst. Compliance & Research Production - Paul W. Dunne. Click here [3] to see our privacy policy. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Evotec SE. GPSL publishes and distributes "Corporate Issuer Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Issuer Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [4]") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [5] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [6] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry [7], AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN [8], Research Tree [9], RNS Reach, Sentieo [10] and Thomson Reuters. Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=846d1168-8121-4d33-9 13f-daf87f525b07&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [11] *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 810203 13-May-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=750ca54579c5d5447638f7f35718f4d1&application_id=810203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4e235136b3fff70f6e9b300faf1356df&application_id=810203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4cf3d45df1d07e4e36e54790266d6f1&application_id=810203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105c239b1a4ab584252dd4cb0ab60fcc&application_id=810203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba4d174d6cc17a15461e9920a97cb6e6&application_id=810203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3a7dca011f706488817dc0ced9cb1594&application_id=810203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=74ec96f086effd6902b227645be3904c&application_id=810203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2019 02:29 ET (06:29 GMT)