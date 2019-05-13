The leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, UiPath, is strengthening its commitment to drive further RPA adoption in Russia by appointing Svetlana Anisimova as country manager. With over 15 years of experience in senior management positions with leading IT and telecom companies in Russia and the CIS countries, Svetlana will lead growth in this strategic market.

As country manager for Russia, Svetlana will promote the UiPath Automation First initiative, which champions one robot for every person, free and open RPA training and collaboration and enabling software robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. She will also channel her experience in sales management, partner management and operations to lead the implementation of the country strategy, which is built around the key topic of digital transformation.

In addition, together with her team, Svetlana will ensure that UiPath's operations in Russia are driven by a customer-first mindset, fostering solid client relationships and offering advice on best-practice enterprise RPA solutions.

She joins UiPath from Microsoft, where, in her role as enterprise director, Svetlana was responsible for business development and sales growth. Her previous job as Cisco's country manager for Kazakhstan as well as a string of strategic positions within Alcatel-Lucent make her well-placed to aid growth in the Russian market.

"Government and companies are actively adopting new technologies such as RPA, AI and machine learning to deliver better services, improve productivity, reduce costs and remove the burden of repetitive work from their employees," Anisimova said. "At UiPath we see that the Russian market has a hunger for innovation and we believe in its huge growth potential. With a team of great professionals already in place, I am looking forward to further expand awareness of RPA and drive adoption to make our workplaces a better place with the help of UiPath's software robots."

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "automation first" era championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide.

