Profile Products Opens New Fiber Plant in North America

BUFFALO GROVE, Illinois, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profile Products recently completed its state-of-the-art wood fiber processing plant in Conover, North Carolina, United States as part of a five-phase expansion project that will include more infrastructure for creating new fiber technologies. The investment provides significant capacity to support growth for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the new plant, the project features state-of-the-art greenhouses that have more than tripled the previous space. These greenhouses will be used to continue Profile's industry-leading research and development of sustainable products and technologies. The expansion also includes new training and educational facilities that offer more opportunities for customer and employee training. Other projects underway include new facilities for raw materials storage and packaging operations.

"Our customers have shown us they value our environmentally friendly products and this expansion will ensure we meet their growing demands for sustainable products," said Jim Tanner, president and CEO of Profile Products. "We're also excited to leverage the new greenhouses to develop the next generation of products for our customers."

The expansion also builds on Profile's commitment to environmental stewardship. Through its manufacturing efforts, Profile has already recycled more than 3.5 billion pounds of wood and paper, and the new wood fiber processing plant will continue to divert those resources from the waste stream and reintroduce them into the environment as sustainable products. The expansion is also in close proximity to Profile's raw ingredients, allowing the company to keep trucking to a minimum and reduce its carbon footprint.

These investments are part of Profile's long-term strategic growth plan.

ABOUT PROFILE PRODUCTS LLC

Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, United States, PROFILE Products LLC offers environmentally sound, site-specific solutions for soil modification, horticultural production, erosion control and plant establishment. As the leading manufacturer of hydraulically applied mulch and additives, horticulture substrates, as well as biotic and ceramic conditioners to amend soil, Profile offers on-site solutions and consultation to architects, land planners, contractors, developers and municipalities. Their team of agronomists, engineers and industry experts is supported through a worldwide network of experienced distributors. Profile … Solutions for your Environment. For more information call (800) 508-8681, internationally +1 (847) 215-1144, email info@profileproducts.com or visit www.profileproducts.com.

