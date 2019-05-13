Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company was featured on BTV video which was broadcast this past weekend on BNN.

To view the featured broadcast, click the link below:

https://youtu.be/ph01jbkmD5c

"TransCanna continually looks for ways to communicate our initiatives with current and future shareholders. BTV represented a great opportunity for us to share our vision and build this support on a go forward basis. We will continue to use this platform as we move and be able to share our progress in Modesto," states Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com

Media Contact

TransCanna@talkshopmedia.com

604-738-2220

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 609-6199

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

