Pamplona Capital Appoints Olaf Tensen as Country Partner for Benelux

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamplona Capital Management ("Pamplona") is pleased to announce the appointment of Olaf Tensen to the newly created role of Country Partner for Benelux. In this new position, Olaf, along with the Pamplona Capital team, will drive new investment opportunities and subsequent value creation in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Olaf was previously a Partner at AAC Capital for 16 years, specialising in mid-market buyouts in Benelux with a focus on growth acceleration. He brings a wealth of experience in origination, marketing, deal execution, value creation and portfolio management, and has worked across a broad spectrum of businesses in the consumer, industrial and services sectors. He was a member of AAC's investment committee and a non-executive board member of numerous portfolio companies. Prior to this, he also held roles at Arthur D. Little in strategy consulting and Accenture in operations management.

Olaf holds a MSc in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Delft in the Netherlands and an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

Commenting on the appointment, Martin Schwab and Bill Pruellage, Co-Managing Partners at Pamplona, said: "Olaf brings a wealth of local knowledge and expertise in Benelux, along with extensive sector experience. His insight will be invaluable for Pamplona as we continue to grow our presence in the region and our business overall."

Olaf Tensen added: "I am delighted to team up with Pamplona, which has a proven track record in supporting management teams and creating asset value. I look forward to using my experience to explore the exciting opportunities in the Benelux market."

Pamplona is currently investing its fifth private equity fund, Pamplona Capital Partners V, L.P., a $3.2 billion investment vehicle raised in 2017.

About Pamplona Capital Management:

Pamplona Capital Management is a specialist investment manager established in 2005 that provides an alternative investment platform across private equity and other diversified strategies. With offices in New York, London, Madrid, Boston and Malta, Pamplona manages over $12 billion in assets for a variety of clients including public pension funds, international wealth managers, multinational corporations, family offices, and funds of hedge funds. Pamplona invests long-term capital across the capital structure of its portfolio companies in both public and private market situations.

