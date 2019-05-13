Lionbridge Layers AI-Powered Services onto Adobe Offerings

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge, the world's most trusted communications platform, today announced it will showcase its AI-powered integration for Adobe Experience Manager at the Adobe Summit EMEA, Adobe's digital experience conference, from May 15-16 in London.

As journey orchestration in marketing becomes increasingly important-72 percent of buyers expect personalized engagement-translation and localization have a growing influence on buyers. Adoption of the AI-enabled Lionbridge for Experience Manager integration has grown exponentially since its launch, with recent expansions in the travel and hospitality, life sciences, and technology industries.

"We're a people-first technology company and Adobe is a leader in crafting people-first experiences, so this partnership is a natural match," said John Fennelly, President and CEO of Lionbridge. "With Lionbridge's linguistic and cultural expertise behind our AI-powered innovation, these integrations to premier marketing platforms enable clients to deliver consistent digital experiences for customers around the globe."

A leader in leveraging AI to facilitate human connection for more than 20 years, Lionbridge is at the forefront of applying machine learning to linguistics and translation. Powered by sophisticated proprietary technologies, the combination of Lionbridge's services and Adobe's global expertise saves companies time and money when they go global: shared clients report 60 percent less effort, 40 percent faster cycle times, and 30 percent lower campaign costs using the integration.

The enhanced Lionbridge for Experience Manager integration includes such features as:

AI-powered translation capabilities to automate large scale translation;

URL customization across languages;

Cross-channel automation across multiple Adobe solutions;

Project bundling for simplified submission;

Automatic content update detection; and

Support for custom Experience Manager set-ups.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers by delivering marketing, testing and globalization services in more than 300 languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of 500,000 passionate experts in 5,000-plus cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

