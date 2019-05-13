Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to extend AutoRTG system at Dublin Ferryport Terminals to further improve operational efficiency



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 MAY 2019 AT 11 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Dublin Ferryport Terminals (DFT) to extend the Kalmar AutoRTG system at the terminal with two new AutoRTG cranes. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q2 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to be completed during Q2 of 2020.

Part of the container and terminal division of Irish Continental Group, DFT operates the most modern container terminal at Dublin Port, with an annual throughput of approximately 380,000 TEU. The order forms part of DFT's ongoing investment programme focused on ensuring the terminal is equipped with the latest technologies to support future growth.

The current Kalmar AutoRTG system at DFT comprises two Kalmar AutoRTG cranes with fully automated stack operation and remote-controlled truck handling, controlled via two remote control desks using the Kalmar Terminal Logistics System (TLS). All service, maintenance and technical support is provided by Kalmar's dedicated on-site engineering team. The Kalmar solution provides DFT with industry-leading safety features. The solution's access control system ensures that personnel cannot access the area where the cranes operate until it is safe.

The Kalmar AutoRTG system features TLS scheduling capabilities interfacing with Kalmar Application Keys. Scheduling operations in TLS instead of the terminal operating system (TOS) allows DFT to optimise job execution as the TLS has access to information about equipment status and location, container inventory and other yard activities. This not only saves time but also helps cut energy consumption per container move.

Alec Colvin, Container Terminal Director at Dublin Ferryport Terminals: "We are delighted to continue our long term partnership with Kalmar, who continue to prove their commitment and expertise in delivering terminal automation technologies. We expect the new AutoRTGs and the technologies deployed are vital in our efforts to continuously improve terminal safety & efficiency across our operations in Ireland."

Ilkka Annala, Vice President, Intelligent Crane Solutions, Kalmar: "Our AutoRTG system has proven a great success for DFT, helping them to automate and optimise their operations while maintaining the highest standards of safety. Our step-wise approach to automation is unique, allowing terminals to take the automation journey at their own pace, and we are delighted that DFT is now reaping the rewards. We look forward to continuing our automation journey with them."

