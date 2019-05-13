Austrian Law Firm Binder Grösswang Moving to iManage Cloud for Secure Document and Email Management

Security and flexibility of iManage Cloud allows innovative firm to embrace a new application deployment model

CHICAGO, May 13, 2019, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Binder Grösswang - one of Austria's largest law firms, advising major Austrian and international corporations and financial institutions - is moving to iManage Cloud for secure document and email management.



Crucially, iManage offers several datacenters within the European Union, allowing Binder Grösswang to comply with GDPR that govern where data must be domiciled. "We operate in a highly regulated market for clients with the highest expectations," said Michael Kutschera, Managing Partner, Binder Grösswang. Additionally, Matteo Tassi, Head of IT, Binder Grösswang, remarked, "iManage Cloud does not only fulfill our desire to most effectively manage our data with a primary datacenter in Frankfurt and a secondary location in Magdeburg, Germany, it is also ensured that in all instances, client data stays within the EU and our valued customers know that their data is being properly handled."

The firm had long relied on an on-premises deployment of iManage Work but saw clear advantages to moving to the cloud. iManage Cloud will enable Binder Grösswang to always be on the newest version of iManage Work - which allows the firm to take advantage of product enhancements and innovations as soon as they're available - in addition to providing enhanced security.

"Our clients demand the strictest and most comprehensive security platforms available," added Tassi. "iManage Cloud is state of the art with highly secure ISO 27001 datacenters. The amount of resources that iManage can dedicate to securing those datacenters is greater than what we could achieve in-house."

The firm is working with iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions on its migration to iManage Cloud which is expected to be complete in summer 2019.

"iManage Cloud is the ideal platform for law firms that don't want to compromise when it comes to security, data sovereignty and industry-leading document and email management," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "We are excited to welcome Binder Grösswang to iManage Cloud, enabling the firm to continue serving their clients with the innovation and expertise they're known for, while reaping all the benefits that the cloud offers."

