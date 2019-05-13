PremFina Examines £6 Bln Private Equity Investments in UK Insurance Brokers at BIBA

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the first venture capital backed premium finance company to offer a proprietary white-labelled solution for insurance brokers is pleased to announce its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bundeep Singh Rangar will be speaking at the 2019 British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) Manchester's Fringe session during the two-day conference and exhibition.

Rangar will examine the latest market trend of private equity firms investing in the insurance broker industry. In the past five years, the U.K. has attracted more than £6 billion from global investors such as The Carlyle Group, HPS Investment Partners, LLC (HPS), Bowmark Capital, Vitruvian Partners, and many more.

"Who are these leading investors? What have they invested in so far, and what are they going to invest in next?" said Rangar. "The session will be driven by facts and data - attendees will walk away with an understanding of how they can position their company to receive financing from private equity firms and get the best deal."

BIBA is the U.K.'s leading general insurance intermediary organisation representing the interests of insurance brokers, intermediaries and their customers. Their annual two-day conference in Manchester, England is considered the biggest insurance industry event of the year. The BIBA Fringe, a series of presentations by a select number of exhibitors, offers event attendees a chance to listen to informative talks filled with content targeted at improving knowledge or helping to identify new areas of revenue.

Rangar's session will be held on Wednesday, 15 May from 15:30 to 16:15 - all Fringe sessions are held in the venue during the conference day.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

Website: https://www.premfina.com

For All Enquiries:

Pawandeep Kaur

Marketing Assistant

Pawandeep.Kaur@PremFina.com

+44-203-500-3462

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774110/PremFina_Logo.jpg