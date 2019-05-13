Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 13
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 10 May 2019 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 1,389.21p
|Including ALL Revenue = 1,403.34p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 90,525,351 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|Contact:
|Michael Campbell
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|13 May 2019