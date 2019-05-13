EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.5.2019 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 14.5.2019 1 bond issued by Pohjolan Voima Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 14.5.2019. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 13.5.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 14.5.2019 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 14.5.2019 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Pohjolan Voima Oyj. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=724730