RUBIS RUBIS: Preparatory documents for the combined shareholders' meeting of June 11, 2019 13-May-2019 / 10:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, May 13, 2019 The Rubis' shareholders are invited to participate in the combined shareholders' meeting that will take place: Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm Salons Hoche 9, avenue Hoche - 75008 Paris - France The notice of meeting that set out the agenda and the draft resolutions was published on April 24, 2019 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"). Another notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on May 22, 2019 and in a legal gazette. The preparatory documents are available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr [1]) in the following section: "Shareholders - General meeting". These documents are also available at the Rubis' head office: 46 rue Boissière, 75116 Paris - France. They can be requested by mail at the following address: Caceis Corporate Trust - Service Assemblées, 14 rue Rouget-de-Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux cedex 9.

