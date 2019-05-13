Amundi (PR1U) Amundi: Net Asset Value 13-May-2019 / 10:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA DEALING DATE: 10/05/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.6112 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 606875 CODE: PR1U ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 8590 EQS News ID: 810249 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2019 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)