Torry Harris Named a 'Leader' Among Specialist API Strategy and Delivery Service Providers

BRISTOL, England, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris, a global leader in integration, full life-cycle API management and digital transformation, has been named a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave: Specialist API Strategy and Delivery Service Providers, Q2 2019. Forrester says, "Torry Harris Business Solutions has a long heritage of specializing in integration, service-oriented architecture (SOA), and APIs. Of particular note is DigitMarketTM - a digital marketplace offering that embodies much of the firm's thought leadership on API-based platform business models, including a built-in API management solution."

In its Wave report, Forrester notes:

Torry Harris' top strengths were API business strategy, maturity assessment, program strategy, design guidance, design and build services, business technology vision, and its innovation road map.

According to Shuba Sridhar, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris Business Solutions, "In order to be a significant player in this trillion dollar platform economy, enterprises need to externalize APIs through automation. Digital Transformation is about automated integration. We believe that Forrester has recognized the 20 years of focus and expertise we bring in increasing the digital ability of enterprises worldwide. Torry Harris Integration Solutions - 'THIS', is our commitment to help extend the power of digital access through integration, to assist in building meaningful digital communities that enhance income opportunities for all."

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave can be downloaded HERE.

