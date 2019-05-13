Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $9.2bn Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Processing and Packaging, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Medical Application, Industrial-scale, Pilot-scale, Laboratory-scale, Tray-style Freeze Dryers, Manifold Freeze Dryers, Shell Freeze Dryers, Loading & Unloading Systems, Controlling & Monitoring Systems, Vacuum Systems, Clean-In-Place (CIP) Systems, Drying Chambers, Freeze Drying Trays & Shelves, Manifolds, Other Accessories

The global lyophilization in pharmaceuticals market is estimated to have reached $5.6bn in 2018. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment held 33% of the lyophilization market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by application:

• Food Processing & Packaging

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

• Medical Application

• Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by scale of operation:

• Industrial-scale

• Pilot-scale

• Laboratory-scale

• Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by type:

• Tray-style Freeze Dryers

• Manifold Freeze Dryers

• Shell Freeze Dryers

• Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by accessories type:

• Loading & Unloading Systems

• Controlling & Monitoring Systems

• Vacuum Systems

• Clean-In-Place (CIP) Systems

• Drying Chambers

• Freeze Drying Trays & Shelves

• Manifolds

• Other Accessories

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US, Canada

• Latin America:Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Europe: the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of APAC

• Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, Rest of Middle East

• Africa:South Africa, Central Africa, North Africa

• For each regional market, this report provides:

• Market Share & BPS Analysis

• Attractiveness Index by Country

• Attractiveness Index by Accessories

• Attractiveness Index by Application

• This report also provides:

• Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market Attractiveness Index by Type

• Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market Attractiveness Index by Scale of Operation

• Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market Attractiveness Index by Accessories

• Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market Attractiveness Index by Application

• Qualitative analysis discussing factors that drive and restrain the market

• This report discusses the selected leading companies:

• Azbil Corporation

• Biophama process Systems, Inc.

• GEA Group

• Labconco Corporation

• Millrock Technology, Inc.

• Pyramid Laboratories, Inc.

• SP Industries

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• ZIRBUS Technology GmbH

• Z-SC1 Corp

• Key Questions Answered:

• What is driving and restraining Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals market dynamics?

• How will each Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals market segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will market shares of each Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals market segment develop from 2019-2029?

• Which Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals market segment will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• Will leading national Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as collaborations form during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

Azbil Corporation

Biopharma Process Systems, Inc.

BÜCHI Labortechnik AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hospira

IPC Associates

Labconco Corporation

Laboratory Construction Company

LyoHUB

Millrock Technology

Millrock Technology, Inc.

Pfizer

Praxair Inc.

Purdue University

PYRAMID Laboratories, Inc.

SP Industries, Inc.

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

UBM Pharma

Yamatake Corporation

ZIRBUS Technology GmbH

Z-SC1 Corp.

