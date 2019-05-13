

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index reached its lowest level since mid-2016, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, declined to 96.3 in March from 97.1 in February. A similar lower score was last seen in June 2016. The score matched economists' expectations.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity came in at 99.6 versus 100.5 in the previous month. This was the lowest since September 2016.



Meanwhile, the lagging index rose marginally to 104.6 in March from 104.5 a month ago.



