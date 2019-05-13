To promote OdySight, a digital solution to optimize visual monitoring of patients with chronic eye diseases

Tilak Healthcare, a pioneering video game studio specializing in mobile medical games for patients with chronic diseases, announces an exclusive co-promotion partnership with Novartis France for OdySight, its first clinically validated mobile game to monitor vision remotely.

Tilak Healthcare will rely on medical representatives from Novartis France to inform ophthalmologists in France of this innovation and provide greater access to this solution.

Edouard Gasser, CEO of Tilak Healthcare, comments: "We are very excited to embark on this journey alongside Novartis France. This is a major step in the growth of Tilak Healthcare. We look forward to collaborating with a partner whose ambitious digital strategy echoes our vision of combining the playful world of mobile gaming with the medical world in order to help physicians. Thanks to this partnership, Tilak strengthens its status as a major player in e-health."

Audrey Derveloy, Head of Ophthalmology at Novartis France, comments:"We welcome this collaboration with Tilak Healthcare, which is part of our strategy based on the alliance of therapeutic and digital innovations to improve patient autonomy with certain eye diseases".

About OdySight

Developed by physicians and video game professionals, OdySight is a concrete example of digital solutions to improve patient care. By combining games and medical tests, the application allows close monitoring of patients with chronic ocular diseases (eg, AMD, diabetic macular edema, high myopia).

The user performs medical tests and then can progress through a puzzle game to test his cognitive and visual abilities. In case of vision loss detected by the application, an alert is sent to the patient, inviting him to make an appointment with his ophthalmologist.

OdySight, as a fun and engaging application, motivates the patient to come back on a regular basis, and therefore, to do more visual tests, in a sustainable fashion, than are normally performed during a traditional care pathway.

About Tilak Healthcare

Tilak is a unique videogame studio where like-minded passionate people create fun, mobile medical games for patients with chronic diseases. There is an ever-increasing demand for medical services, placing a huge burden on the healthcare system. Doctors and caregivers need new, validated tools and resources in order to improve access. At Tilak Healthcare, every product on the market is clinically validated, developed with physicians and patient advocates, compliant with medical device regulations, and protects the patient's privacy.

For more information: https://www.tilakhealthcare.com/

About Novartis

We believe Novartis is well prepared for a world with a growing, aging population and continuously evolving healthcare needs. We have a clear mission, focused strategy and strong culture, all of which we expect will support the creation of value over the long term for our company, our shareholders and society. Our strategy is to use science-based innovation to deliver better patient outcomes in growing areas of healthcare.

For more information, visit http://www.novartis.com

