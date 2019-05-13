The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 14 May 2019 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060074656 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Boliga Gruppen --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 18,900,000 shares (DKK 18,900,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,250,000 shares (DKK 2,250,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 16,650,000 shares (DKK 16,650,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOLIGA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 40699 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=724739