

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Monday as the United States and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations with Washington demanding promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing saying it won't swallow any 'bitter fruit' that harms its interests.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 27 points or half a percent at 5,300 in opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.



Stock market operator Euronext rallied 2.3 percent after it won regulatory approval from Norway's finance ministry to buy up to 100 percent of Oslo Bors.



Automaker Renault shed 0.8 percent and Peugeot declined 1.7 percent on tariff worries.



In economic releases, France is forecast to expand at a steady pace in the second quarter, according to a monthly survey from Bank of France.



Gross domestic product is expected to grow 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the same rate as registered in the first quarter.



Meanwhile, the confidence index in the manufacturing sector dropped to 99 in April from 100 in March.



