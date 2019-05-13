NetLinkz appoints IT Industry Veteran Jim Preketes as Chief Operating Officer

SYDNEY, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Australian Listed NetLinkz (ASX: NET) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Preketes as Chief Operating Officer.

Jim brings 20 years of C-Suite IT consulting experience to lead the integration and commercialisation of the company's IoT and Cloud focused product offering in the Australian and other key regional markets.

Jim is a recognised expert in Business Development and Complex Sales execution and has developed a successful career with companies such as IBM, Accenture, Ferrier Hodgson and PWC.

Jim has extensive international experience working across 10 plus countries in Asia Pacific including China. He specialises in developing Go To Market strategies for clients and has experience in managing and delivering $50m+ projects.

In his role as an Executive Director at Ferrier Hodgson he oversaw the migration of Microsoft Azzure Cloud Services for several HK financial firms and was also the Executive and Operating Group Lead for Financial Services at Avanade/Accenture Australia driving both the Accenture and Microsoft Sales Team to exceptional growth.

Cloud services and Digital Transformation is one of Jim's key strengths and in his previous roles at IBM he oversaw the delivery of digital commerce offerings for customers such as David Jones, Myer, Qantas as well as managing key accounts including Westpac and Vodafone.

Jim has been involved in the application of Big Data, data security and the use of software to enhance digital commerce and will utilise this vast experience and knowledge to position NetLinkz in the Australian market as a key player in IoT and cloud connectivity and security

About NetLinkz Limited

NetLinkz provides secure and efficient cloud network solutions. The company's technology makes Fortune-500 security commercially available for organizations of all sizes. NetLinkz has received numerous industry awards for its technology, including being a worldwide winner of the Global Security Challenge.