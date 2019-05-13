Alpha Blue Ocean, a company that specialises in providing flexible, innovative, and non-invasive debt and equity financing to publicly listed companies worldwide and across a variety of other sectors has announced Anais Batistini as the company's chief of staff.

Pierre Vannineuse, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Alpha Blue Ocean said "We are very proud to announce the appointing of Anais Batistini as the company's chief of staff. Anais has been with ABO from the beginning and we have truly been inspired by her dedication to the business and its growth. We are confident in our decision and want to thank her for taking on this new challenge."

Anais Batistini commented, "It has been an exciting journey so far. Seeing the company grow and contributing to its development has made me very proud. There is still much more to come and I'm pleased to continue this journey as chief of staff."

Serving in her new role, Anais Batistini continues to strive to attain excellence within ABO. She has even adopted a key role as a member of the crucial leadership team, in which she acts as a direct confidante and advisor to both the CEO and the senior management. Within the capacity of this position, she ensures optimal worker performance and the achievement of business and financial objectives thereby championing company performance. Following Anais' integration into ABO, she has contributed immensely to the growth and expansion of the corporation not just within the constraints of the UK but further extending their reach worldwide.

Anais has ample experience in the market and is well versed in the international arena having previously worked as Regional Manager for a Dubai based investment fund whose operations centered around West Africa's infrastructural development and financing. She has also ventured into the political foray, having been a member of the department of political affairs at the United Nations office in New York City.

Anais is also multilingual, fluent in Arabic, English, Dutch and French, her native tongue.

A highly capable individual, she excels in communication navigating her way through high-pressure situations and managing worker productivity.

About Alpha Blue Ocean

ABO was founded by Pierre Vannineuse and is an alternative investment firm committed to providing flexible financing solutions for publicly listed entities through the form of PIPEs. ABO provides access to capital to companies in the form of mandatory convertible bond facilities, or equity facilities, whereby each commitment will be tailor-made to fit the company's objectives. ABO has its headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

More information:

www.alphablueocean.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005027/en/

Contacts:

Alpha Blue Ocean

Veronika Usmanova

contact@alphablueocean.com