Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship Global Ambassador Franz Beckenbauer to Share Skills with Young Players from Around the World in Madrid

MOSCOW, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the International Football for Friendship Forum will form a part of the final events of the programme. Coaches, children's teams doctors, journalists of the world's leading media, famous football players, representatives of football academies and federations will discuss the questions of preparing young football players for international competitions, new methods of sports education, principles of forming a successful children's team, ways of professional development of the Young Players.

This year, one of the speakers of the Forum will be the worldwide football legend, two-time Ballon d'Or holder Franz Beckenbauer.

In Madrid, Franz Beckenbauer will meet with the Young Participants of Football for Friendship as the Global Ambassador and will tell them about his sports experience, interesting cases of his professional practice, share the knowledge that beginner athletes need to achieve high results.

"It is a great honor to be a part of the Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship. The values promoted by the Young Participants from different countries are timeless: without the idea of equality, kindness, and fairness you cannot imagine a balanced world. Bringing up children with willingness to cooperate and communicate is the main goal, because the ability to compromise, to find a common language with the most different people is the key to success in life regardless of whether they choose a professional sports career or any other call," says the Football for Friendship Global Ambassador Franz Beckenbauer.

"I am very happy that the Football for Friendship programme gave me an opportunity to meet professional football players and that this year in Madrid I will meet and talk with a real football legend Franz Beckenbauer! It's great to be a part of such a global project supported by famous athletes from around the world! For me it is a great motivation to follow my dream!" notes Sophie Folds, a 12-year-old Football for Friendship Young Ambassador from Washington (USA).

