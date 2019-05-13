IGU Releases 2019 Wholesale Gas Price Survey

BARCELONA, Spain and AMSTERDAM, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gas Union(IGU) today released its 2019 Wholesale Gas Price Survey at Flame 2019. The survey is the eleventh to be undertaken in a series that began in 2007. The eleven surveys examine the dramatic changes in wholesale price formation mechanisms during a period of key developments in the global gas market.

Key findings of this year's survey include:

The share of gas on gas competition rose by half a percentage point between the 2017 and 2018 surveys to 47%. That largely reflected the increasing share of spot LNG cargoes in LNG imports and rapidly growing US consumption, which more than offset the declining share in pipeline imports, as a result of reduced European pipeline imports and increased China pipeline imports. The oil price escalation share declined by a quarter of a percentage point to 19%, with the loss in LNG imports being partly offset by gains in pipeline imports and domestic production in China .

The Wholesale Gas Price Report is a vital reference for the natural gas industry around the world. In the most recent survey responses were received for countries that cover 95% of total world consumption. To download the full report, please visit https://www.igu.org/publication/302319

