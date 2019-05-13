

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Monday and the pound slipped against the euro, as expectations over a deal between Labour and the Conservatives faded, making Prime Minister Theresa May's position increasingly vulnerable.



Traders also fretted over global economic growth prospects after two days of talks between the U.S. and China ended without a trade deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,202 in opening deals after ending down 0.1 percent on Friday.



Metro Bank slumped 4 percent on equity dilution worries.



Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica advanced 1.8 percent after keeping its full-year outlook.



Victrex dropped 1.8 percent after the polymer maker recorded a much weaker first half year and warned it would be challenging to achieve year-on-year growth in the second half.



Dignity, a provider of funeral related services, lost 4.4 percent after a profit warning.



