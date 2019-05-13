sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 13


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Prospect Investment Management Limited
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
David Morrison is the ultimate controlling party of Prospect Investment Management Limited and holds the position of Director of Strategic Equity Capital plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Strategic Equity Capital plc
b)LEI
2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00B0BDCB21
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
222.00p10,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume10,000
- Price£22,200
e)Date of the transaction09.05.19
f)Place of the transactionXLON

© 2019 PR Newswire