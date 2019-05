BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Statement re Change of SAIL address

The Company's Single Alternative Address Location (SAIL) has moved to Edinburgh House, 4 North St Andrew Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1HJ.

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639



Date: 13 May 2019