Health Security Conveyed by Natural Food Preservatives Provoke Global Demand, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural food preservatives avert multiplication of microorganisms, thereby suspending the development of spoilage. In the present scenario, natural food preservatives market is likely to broaden vigorously since high demand for organic foods has consequences on preservative categories required to maintain product freshness. According to a smart research study published by Fact.MR, mounting demand for organic food is powering growth of natural food preservatives. This report is titled "Natural Food Preservatives Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028", which attentively focuses on the trends and opportunities set to impact the global natural food preservatives market. Based on research findings, the natural food preservatives market is predicted to witness 5.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2028.

This assessment tends to enlighten readers about the different market factors influencing the growth of natural food preservatives market for the period until 2028. In the recent years, sales of natural food preservatives have beheld sheer proliferation merged with growing consumer inclination for clean label products. According to examined statistics, the revenue from sales of natural food preservatives is anticipated to reach US$ 796.5 MN during the forecast period (2018-2028).

Acceptance of Performance-Driven Tactics Gaining Prominence

As observed in the natural food preservatives market, some of the rapidly transforming trends include development of revised and highly advanced natural preservatives having additional efficiency to increase shelf life. The demand for such modified preservative is soaring and has instigated rigorous competition across the concerned market.

Interestingly, manufacturers of natural food preservatives are motivated to encourage innovation and technology associated to manufacturing processes for gaining an extra edge. Furthermore, to capitalize over the rising demand for organic food preservatives as well as to receive hefty shares across the natural food preservatives market, several top players are adopting unique market strategies like mergers, acquisitions, inventive product development, partnerships, along with extension of existing facilities.

Safety Aspects of Natural Food Preservatives Lead to Increased Adoption

It is important to note that, natural food preservatives are seen as a reliable option due to the presence of safe nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. Since natural food preservatives uphold same taste, flavors, as well as long shelf life of food, the adoption of natural food preservatives is expected to reach higher numbers concerned with raw and cooked food.

On the other hand, natural food preservatives are pulling great demand from F&B industry, which has actively pushed natural food preservatives' manufacturers to a higher ground. They are now stressing on the development of preservation techniques that enhance safety and microbial quality without negotiating on nutritional value. Furthermore, natural food preservatives are gaining additional traction from food technologists, who are scanning them as replacements to chemical- and physical-based antimicrobial treatments.

Cost-Related Restraint Hampering Sustained Growth

The report highlights the fact that elevated pricing of natural food preservatives as compared to synthetic counterparts has been obstructing the growth of natural food preservatives market. It is noticed that several natural food preservatives market entrants along with emerging market players from the food and beverage industry endure to limit their production to embrace synthetic and chemical-based food preservatives as a result of affordability factor.

The final section of the report climax information related to the major players functioning in the global natural food preservative market. Some of the prominent companies mentioned in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Handary S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Cargill, Naturex SA, Merck KGaA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Danisco, Kalsec Inc., BTSA Biotecnologías Aplicadas, Brenntag Inc, Kerry Group Plc and Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

