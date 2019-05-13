Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.56p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---