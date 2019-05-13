Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 10-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1879.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 1912.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1835.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 1868.74p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---