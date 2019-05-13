Frost & Sullivan Publishes Annual Report on Enlight

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TASE analysis project was launched in 2016 in order to raise investor awareness to TASE listed technology and life-science companies and the markets in which these companies operate, thus creating appropriate pricing and increasing the exposure of investors from Israel and abroad. Its goal is to encourage investments in these companies by improving understanding of their industries and markets.

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed with funding from the Chief Scientist and TASE.

Summary of Highlights

Continued momentum; higher-than-forecast earnings; completion of projects in Serbia, Croatia and Ireland; towards construction in Hungary along with forwarding the Bereshit project in Israel; in light of this, target price increased to NIS 2.64.

These projects are part of our overall valuation which includes 20 revenue yielding projects (totaling more than 1,100 megawatts), as well as projects under development. The company's development pipeline has another 1,000 megawatts of future projects that have not yet been priced by us and constitute additional value.

Read the full report here.

Please remember that you can contact us to receive additional details and insights on our covered companies at no cost: equity.research@frost.com

About the company - Enlight Renewable Energy is an Israeli company founded in 2008 that is publically traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company specializes in the initiation, development, financing, construction, management, and operation of projects involving the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources. It is currently active in the fields of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Wind Energies. Please click here (https://ww2.frost.com/research/equity-research/enlight-renewable-energy-ltd/)

