

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices logged a steady increase in April, Statistics Portugal reported Monday.



Consumer prices increased 0.8 percent annually in April, the same value as in March.



At the same time, core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food products, was 0.8 percent versus 0.7 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer price inflation slowed notably to 0.6 percent from 1.8 percent in March.



Data showed that EU harmonized inflation rose marginally to 0.9 percent annually from 0.8 percent a month ago.



