The "European Mammography Workstations Market by Modality, Application, End User, Country Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European mammography workstations market is projected to reach USD 14 million by 2024 from USD 10 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The adoption of mammography workstations and related software platforms is growing across major European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Sweden. This can majorly be attributed to the rising burden of breast cancer, the increasing market availability of multimodality diagnostic platforms, and the increasing patient awareness about the clinical benefits associated with the early diagnosis of breast conditions. On the other hand, the high cost of mammography workstations and procedures is restraining the growth of this market.

Multimodality mammography workstations segment to witness the highest growth in the European mammography workstations market during the forecast period.

On the basis of modality, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into mammography (X-ray) workstations and multimodality mammography workstations. The multimodality mammography workstations segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the European mammography workstations market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasingly supportive government initiatives/regulations in Europe, increasing awareness about the diagnostic efficacy of contrast-enhanced digital mammography, growing market availability of integrated mammography solutions, techno-commercial advantages associated with multimodality mammography workstations, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer.

Diagnostic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market, by application, in 2018.

On the basis of applications, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. The diagnostic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018.

This can be attributed to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics; the market shift from single-modality workstations to multimodality diagnostic imaging; greater integration of key diagnostic imaging modalities with PACS, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based platforms across mature countries; and the large end-user base for mammography in Europe coupled with their ongoing integration with imaging workstations across key countries.

Germany to register the highest growth rate in the European mammography workstations market during the forecast period.

By country, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe (RoE). Germany accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018, and is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share and high growth in Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

