Foretellix Announces Foretify Technology With Proven Approach for the Measurable Safety of Autonomous Vehicles

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, an Israeli based start-up with a mission to enable measurable safety of autonomous vehicles (AVs), today announced the Foretify Technology. With Foretify, Foretellix is bringing a proven coverage driven verification approach broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry to the AV industry. Foretify Technology will enable the AV industry to move from a focus on Quantity of Miles to a focus on Quality of Coverage. This will greatly help consumers, developers, insurance companies and regulators to collectively gain the quantifiable confidence in safety needed for broad deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Foretellix was founded by a team of pioneers in measurable verification and validation, with a highly automated and proven coverage driven approach broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry. They have adapted and tailored their approach for the safety verification and validation of autonomous vehicles.

With the introduction of Foretify Technology, developers use coverage driven verification to achieve Quality of Coverage; successfully exercising the scenarios critical for AV safety and extracting the metrics to prove it. This includes the scenario coverage metrics required to make a compelling 'safety case' to consumers, suppliers, insurance companies and regulators.

This is in contrast to today's testing methods and metrics based on Quantity of Miles; physically or virtually logging miles and the associate number of disengagements and/or failure rates. Unfortunately, miles driven and disengagements are not directly correlated to the core and edge case driving scenarios that must be exercised.

Watch our video here.

Foretify includes an open, high level Scenario Description Language (SDL), intelligent and scalable automation, analytics and metrics. It enables two significant breakthroughs for complexity management. The 'One to Many' breakthrough allows 'One' scenario specification to represent 'Many' scenario variants. The 'Many to One' breakthrough allows results from 'Many' tests executed across many platforms to be aggregated into 'One' coverage dashboard and metric.

"We believe that the industry's transition from Quantity of Miles to Quality of Coverage will help realize the true promise and broad deployment of autonomous vehicles," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO of Foretellix. "Our 'One to Many' and 'Many to One' technology breakthroughs will enable our customers to manage this enormous complexity and provide the measurable safety greatly valued by consumers, developers, insurance companies and regulators."

Foretellix's mission is to enable 'measurable safety' of autonomous vehicles, enabled by a transition from 'quantity of miles' to 'quality of coverage'.

