Rushdi Redefines Tahini

ALON TAVOR, Israel, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rushdi Food Industries, Ltd., introduces a next-gen creamy tahini with better functionality and easier preparation for ready-to-eat salads and prepared foods. The new tahini will be introduce at PLMA's 2019 "World of Private Label" International Trade Show in Amsterdam on 20-22 May, 2019, at booth # 5957.

Tahini is a paste of pureed raw or toasted sesame seeds, and often sold as "tahini sauce" in a mixture flavored with lemon juice, garlic, thinned slightly with water. This traditional sauce is served in Israel and in Arab countries throughout the Middle East. The versatile condiment is best known for its essential role in making hummus, although its uses go far beyond that iconic dip.

Raw tahini can pose a challenge due to the natural separation of oil and the sesame paste itself. Making ready-to-eat tahini sauce also can be tricky due to this characteristic and the stiffness of its texture when the water is added to the raw tahini. "Our technology enables to add more water and change the ratio between the raw tahini and water, making it more affordable for our customers," explains Metalya Sivan, Marketing VP of Rushdi.

Rushdie's proprietary production process allows tahini made from sesame seeds to maintain smooth texture with high viscosity, and improves water absorption. The process helps prevent separation for up to eight months. The result is a smooth, tasty tahini with much easier preparation.

"The creamy texture of the tahini influences the organoleptic characteristics and, most of all, its flavor," explains Mariano Ben-Oren Business Development VP of Rushdi. "Our technology makes it possible to achieve a creamy texture while high nutritional value, are preserved."

In addition to the organoleptic and nutritional advantages of the new tahini, the product also improves safety and lowers overall costs. The new tahini can be packed in larger containers such as a 1.2 MT Big Bag, without the risk of raw material loss (less than half a percent), reducing the cost of packaging material and using more eco- friendly, recyclable materials. No extra mixing procedure is needed, and the tahini stays fresh.

Tahini is a healthy superfood and an excellent mayonnaise alternative. It is plant-based, vegan, rich in vitamins and minerals, and a good source of plant protein. Rushdi produces its tahini according to the highest safety standards. The smooth, clean-label product can be incorporated into dressings, ready-made salads, or squeezed into smoothie blends to add a boost of protein and minerals. It contains no preservatives, sugar, synthetic or artificial ingredients of any kind.

Supported by more than 35 years of tahini expertise, Rushdi, the largest tahini manufacturer in the world, offers retailers and foodservice its authentic tahini in a modern, user-friendly format that CEO Ibrahim Bashir guarantees retains peak nutritional value and flavor.

The company markets to leading local and international food companies, such as Unilever, Nestlé, Sabra, and Frito-Lay. The plant is BRC-, halal- and kosher-certified.

