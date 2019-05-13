sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.05.2019 | 13:07
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Monthly Factsheet March

UK Mortgages Ltd - Monthly Factsheet March

PR Newswire

London, May 13

29/03/2019

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) are pleased to present the latest factsheet for the fund. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the factsheet.

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

or viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885880/UKML_Factsheet___March_2019.pdf

For further information, please contact:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900


© 2019 PR Newswire