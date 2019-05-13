Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): All in the execution 13-May-2019 / 12:00 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: All in the execution* Shield Therapeutics (AIM: STX) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company delivering specialty products that address patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency with Feraccru(R). Following IPO and EU approval of Feraccru, both in February 2016, STX has made good progress with its clinical and commercial strategy, most recently demonstrating in a phase 3 trial that oral Feraccru is as effective as intravenous iron. Management has secured commercialisation agreements and is now awaiting an FDA decision in 3Q'19. The remaining risks lie in US approval and in successful execution of commercialisation. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/?post_type=research&p=2844&preview=true [1] +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mh@hardmanandco.com | |Hardman & Co |Dr Martin Hall |dmh@hardmanandco.com| |35 New Broad Street |Dr Dorothea Hill|gp@hardmanandco.com | |London |Dr Gregoire Pave| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com |+44 20 7194 7622| | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the world with high-quality research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 810327 13-May-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1155e5fef3fff429ec5a773effb8a53b&application_id=810327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=810327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 13, 2019