As from May 14, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by TagMaster AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 24, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: TAGM TR B ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012621795 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173607 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from May 14, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by TagMaster AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: TAGM BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012621803 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173608 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 83 00.