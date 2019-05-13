

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The composite leading indicator designed to anticipate turning points in economic activity in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development area suggested easing growth momentum in most major economies.



The leading indicator fell slightly to 99.0 in March from 99.1 in February, OECD said Monday.



Easing growth momentum remains the assessment for the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the euro area as a whole, including Germany and Italy.



On the other hand, the CLI for France indicated stable growth momentum, driven by improvements in consumer confidence, car registrations and share prices.



Among major emerging economies, stable growth momentum was the assessment for China and India.



