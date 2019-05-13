Second German office and three new hires will support Cint's mission to provide actionable insights to EMEA businesses

Cint, the world's sample management platform, today announced the opening of its second German office based in Munich, along with new hires for the location.

Cint's Munich office welcomes Marc Sörgel and Patrycja Reinhart with Oliver Tjarks leading the team. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The opening of the office is reflective of Cint's continued and significant investment in the Central European region," said Tom Buehlmann, CEO, Cint. "I am also excited that we have been able to gather such a talented team of seasoned industry experts to lead the business and to capitalise on our existing momentum in the region."

The new office will be led by Oliver Tjarks, Senior Vice President Sales, Cint Deutschland GmbH With more than 14 years of industry experience, Tjarks will use his extensive expertise and understanding of the market to build Cint's Central European portfolio. Before Cint, Tjarks worked at Research Now (now Dynata) for 11 years, serving clients throughout Central Europe.

"By founding this new office, Cint will provide new and existing customers with an experienced, local team that will create successful projects and foster growth amongst the customer base," said Tjarks. "As Cint is one of the early pioneers of automation in the online industry, we look forward to continuing this development in Munich."

Other new additions to the Munich office include Senior Sales Director Patrycja Reinhart and Sales Director Marc Sörgel. Prior to Cint, Reinhart worked with Borderless Access and Research Now. Sörgel previously worked for Rogator AG for more than 12 years, most recently as an authorized signatory and the business unit manager of market research.

"Our goal is to help customers streamline their online research operations while providing more flexibility and project planning capabilities. With the growing need for our automated and scalable solutions, it's important for us to partner with our customers," said Norman Behrend, Managing Director, Cint Deutschland GmbH. "I am therefore very pleased and confident that Oliver, Patrycja and Marc will contribute significantly to the success and growth of Cint and our clients with their many years of experience."

This momentum follows Cint's recent announcements of its expanded Enterprise team, EVP of EMEA Indie Blackwell, CFO Lottie Saks and investments in the product development team (promotion of CPO Stefan Hök, hiring of SVP of Products Daniel Hecker).

About Cint

Cint is a technology company delivering solutions that transform and accelerate how marketers and researchers gather insights. Cint's mission is to power greater efficiencies within the sample supply chain, leading to smarter, faster, more cost-effective access to insights. The company's Sample Management Platform is the world's only solution built to enhance sample procurement, sample fulfillment, and panel management functions.

At the core of Cint's Sample Management Platform is the Insight Exchange - a fully transparent panel marketplace, connecting marketers and researchers to over 1,500-panel providers worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.cint.com.

