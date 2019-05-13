Ankura Relocates London Office to Support Continued Global Growth

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory and expert services firm that leverages integrated risk management, governance, compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and management consulting capabilities, announced today that it has relocated its London office to support its continued global growth. Ankura's London-based team moved on May 13th from Woolgate Exchange to a 30,000 square foot space at 55 Bishopsgate in the City of London.

"London is our largest office outside of the United States and is the headquarters for our business in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. As such, London is a strategic hub for our efforts to expand globally and enhance our ability to serve our clients around the world, and to grow and enhance our offerings not only in the UK, but also throughout EMEA and APAC," said Roger Carlile, Chairman and CEO at Ankura. "Our new office will enable us to continue to attract top-tier talent, accelerate our growth, and build a broader set of services that meaningfully enhance the results we deliver for our clients."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome our employees to our new office in London," said Michael Stokes, Senior Managing Director at Ankura. "Located in the heart of the city, it provides us with plenty of room for future growth as we look to move into new business lines and expand our core global construction, technology and data, and forensics offerings. Our new office is a clear example of Ankura's steadfast commitment to investing in its global strategy and ensuring that our employees have the tools and resources they need to succeed."

Ankura's London-based professionals can be reached via the office's main phone number at +44.20.7469.1111 and their existing direct phone numbers and email addresses.

About Ankura

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659817/ankura_Logo.jpg