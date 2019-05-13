Portable Pressure Washer Market to Reach US$ 2048.4 Mn by 2026, Due to Endless Opportunities Hiding Amidst an Aging Infrastructure, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable pressure washer market is a bustling avenue expected to grow with new opportunities. The aging infrastructure in major countries like the United States are likely to open new prospects in the market. Thanks to opportunities on the horizon, the global portable pressure washer market is a competitive and fragmented landscape. Some key players in the market are AR North America, Karcher, FNA Group, Snow Joe, Clearforce, and Nilfisk.

The major manufacturing concerns in the global portable pressure washer market relate to the increasingly slim design. The product is faced with increased demand for additional features. These features include multi-use functions, or ability to switch between chemicals in applications such as a car wash. Consumers are also increasingly demanding more energy efficiency in relation to water use, and the type of power supply. Additionally, end-users like builders are still required to use and store heavy portable pressure washer variety as well as the hand-held light ones. A more balanced approach is perhaps the need of the hour in the portable pressure washer market.

On the other hand, product advancements are expected to help the portable pressure washer market reach a total revenue US$ 2048.4 mn by 2026. The market is expected to register a modest 3.5% CAGR during 2018-2026. Some major constraints for growth in the market include expensive nature of these devices - ideal for commercial use, and conventional alternatives such as sandblasting and foam based cleaning equipment. Among the various segments in the market, the electric pressure washer segment is expected to dominate growth, as battery-laden pressure washer are often unfeasible in applications such as cleaning properties.

Automotive Industry to Drive Demand for Gas Pressured Washers

The electric washers are expected to witness the highest demand in the portable pressure washer market. However, gas-pressured devices are also rising in demand significantly. The auto industry is witnessing a growing demand, despite a recent economic slowdown, growing interest rates. The auto industry is witnessing a boom, thanks to necessity of driving to work in major markets like North America, emergence of rented vehicle online services, and trends like automation creating a positive buzz. These factors are expected to drive significant demand gas-pressured washers, which cover a larger area for cleaning and a thorough cleaning mechanism. The necessity of rental service cabbies to provide a clean and well-maintained car are expected to drive significant demand for portable pressure washer market in the near future.

Gas-pressured washer devices come with high maintenance costs and requirement of storage areas. However, due to widespread availability of car washing centers, these two factors do not pose a major constraint to growth in urban landscapes.

Aging Infrastructure a Key Concern in North America

Portable pressure washer market is expected to witness major growth in the near future, in North America. North America is likely to dominate the global portable pressure washer market based on total revenues. These portable devices are ideal for removing grime, mold, mud, dust, and dirt from objects and surfaces such as vehicle bodies, buildings, and concrete roads. There is a growing focus on infrastructure in North America, mainly the US. The governments have managed to neglect various important infrastructure requirements such as building bridges, roads, and other transport networks.

Additionally, major public infrastructure and private commercial and residential projects are coming up in Asia Pacific region. Countries like China are also taking major initiatives in new regions such as Africa through infrastructure developments. Convenient application, cost-effective use, and expected infrastructural activities will likely to emerge as a boon for the portable pressure washer market in the near future.

