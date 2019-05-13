Anand Gonuguntla Speaks to Importance of Assuring Networks in a 5G Business Environment

Centina, the leading provider in network performance management and strategic assurance solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide, announced today that its Co-Founder and CEO, Anand Gonuguntla, will speak on a CxO Panel at Digital Transformation World 2019. TM Forum's Digital Transformation World 2019 is taking place this week from May 14-16 in Nice, France.

Gonuguntla will address the importance of assuring networks in 5G environments in the "Optimizing IT to enable a 5th generation business" session taking place on Wednesday, May 15th from 9:05-9:45am in the Hermes Auditorium. More specifically, he will speak to the impact of AI and machine learning on hybrid and virtual networks.

"As operators prepare for 5G business, the need to monitor, optimize, and manage these complex networks is more critical than ever," said Gonuguntla. "We look forward to leading conversations with our industry colleagues on the latest digital transformation advancements, challenges, and solutions during the event."

Centina will exhibit at Digital Transformation World in booth #235. They will be showcasing their flagship vSure solution that provides next-generation assurance for physical and virtual networks.

To speak with Gonuguntla or to schedule a demo of vSure at Digital Transformation World 2019, please contact Lyndsay Pocorobba at lyndsay@smartmarkusa.com.

Centina

Centina is the market leader in service assurance analytics and network performance management solutions, partnering with operators globally as they undergo digital transformation. The company's unrivaled domain expertise in assuring networks and services leveraging its flagship vSure product ensures that today's service providers continue to provide outstanding customer experience while facing unprecedented change. To learn more how Centina is assuring operators make the best decisions on the road to network virtualization, visit www.centinasystems.com.

