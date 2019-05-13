Atos International: Atos launches new unified cloud identity and access management solution for ultimate security

Paris, May 13, 2019 - Looking ahead to the 4th Atos Technology Days co-located with VivaTech , Atos today launches a new unified cloud Identity and Access Management from Atos, enables organizations to keep control of all identities that need access to their business systems, providing them with ultimate security.

One single sign-on to access multi-cloud and on-premise environments

Today, businesses are using and accessing numerous cloud solutions, from different providers - each one of them including their own identity system and requiring users to manage several access codes1. With the unified cloud Identity and Access Management solution from Atos, businesses can create and manage one central repository of identities and access rights. In this way, users only need one single sign-on to access multi-cloud and on-premise environments.

Enhanced security with full control of all identities

With this enhanced data security solution, businesses can protect their users' accesses and keep control of their identities, rather than dealing with a multitude of cloud providers. Businesses will also have access to a single Identity and Access Management console for the governance and administration of their identities and access rights - thus facilitating the enforcement of policies, compliance reporting and security incident response.

Other key benefits

This unified cloud Identity and Access Management solution is integrated within the cloud platform and centrally manages the access to cloud and non-cloud platforms, and enables:

Cloud migration facilitation - avoiding the complexity of adapting access management policies when moving from one cloud provider to another

Audit simplification - with a single point of administration and tracking

with a single point of administration and tracking Automated and cost-efficient provisioning and de-provisioning of SaaS applications at the exact time needed by clients - eliminating the risk of dormant accounts

"Thanks to theunified cloud Identity and Access Management solution by Atos, our clients can provide a secure and convenient access to critical resources for business users, while meeting compliance demands. Our solution is facilitating day-to-day work and optimizing costs" says Sébastien Brachet, Managing Director of IAM/IGA activities within the Atos Group.



To learn more about Atos identity and access management solutions , cloud security solutions, and digital vision for cybersecurity - visit the atos.net website.

For its 4th edition, The Atos Technology Days are co-located with VivaTech , the world's rendezvous for start-ups and leaders to celebrate innovation, with over 100,000 attendees.

1 According to McAfee, the average employee actively uses 36 cloud services, including collaboration, file-sharing and content-sharing services, which makes the IT environment complex and risky to manage. https://www.skyhighnetworks.com/cloud-security-blog/12-must-know-statistics-on-cloud-usage-in-the-enterprise/

