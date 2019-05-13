sprite-preloader
13.05.2019
PR Newswire

Fidelity European Values Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity European Values Plc - Result of AGM

London, May 13

Fidelity European Values PLC - Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 13 May 2019, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 61,784,706 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 14 March 2019; and

- that the Company continue as an investment trust for a further two years.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com.

Contact for queries:

Name:Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837320


