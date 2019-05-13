Projects are brought together by IBC and TM Forum collaboration.

Three unique Catalyst projects include participants from Al Jazeera, Associated Press, BBC R&D, RTÉ and more to exploit 5G, AI, and data management to solve business and technology challenges and improve customer experience

TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformationthrough collaboration, and IBC, the world's most influential media, entertainment and technology show, unveiled the details of three joint proof-of-concept Catalyst projects to be demonstrated at Digital Transformation World in Nice, France, May 14-16, 2019.

Catalysts are proof-of-concept projects developed collaboratively. These projects bring together companies large and small to create innovate solutions to common challenges demonstrating how this can be achieved leveraging key TM Forum best practices and standards.

These three unique Media-Telecom Convergence Catalyst projects are the first results of IBC and TM Forum's collaboration aimed at driving open innovation between the telecoms and media industries. Featured among the 32 projects demonstrated at Digital Transformation World, they incorporate some of today's most complex business and technology challenges today, including 5G, data management, virtual and augmented reality, edge computing, AI and the automation of business processes for regulatory compliance.

The three Media-Telecom Catalysts are:

5G-Enabled Tourism Experience

This Catalyst explores ways of creating a pop-up network for delivery of high throughput broadcasting to distant points of fiber presence via mmWave connection. The project investigates how to deliver rich and engaging video-based experiences to users exploring an area of the Roman Baths in the UK and allows a mobile device to view a place as it would have been in the past. Champions: Aardman Entertainment, BBC R&D Participants: Bristol University, Cambridge Communications Systems Ltd., Zeetta Networks Ltd.

AI Indexing for Regulatory Practice

This Catalyst is exploring ways to intelligently automate the identification of on-air content using AI in order to measure and report against compliance metrics set by external regulatory bodies, as well as for accurate measurement of internal editorial, creative and technical standards. Champions: Associated Press, Al Jazeera, RTE; Participants: Metaliquid, QCRI, Tech Mahindra, V-Nova

Mobile News Gathering Using AI-Powered Compression

This Catalyst is working to empower newsrooms and journalists through improved intelligence for the mobile reporter in the field and faster time-to-air for both live and pre-recorded content. It leverages AI and techniques for improved bandwidth utilization through advanced compression techniques. Champions: Associated Press, Al Jazeera, RTE; Participant: V-Nova

"The convergence between telecom and media and entertainment has opened up exciting opportunities for our members to work alongside some of the world's leading media companies to solve pressing business challenges," said Andy Tiller, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Innovation, TM Forum. "These three projects truly showcase how the power of collaboration helped find unique real-world solutions to problems faced by both industries not only transforming businesses but consumer experience as well."

"As the pace of technology disruption and convergence accelerates, the rapid-fire Media-Telco Catalyst model for cross-sector innovation, partnerships and broader digital transformation is already proving a game-changing approach." said Imran Sroya, Director, IBC. "We are delighted with the progress of the first three Catalyst projects and look forward to showcasing them at Digital Transformation World this month and at IBC in Amsterdam in September."

Learn more about TM Forum's Catalyst program at Digital Transformation World in Nice, France, May 14-16, 2019. With a focus on intelligent operations for a 5G world, Digital Transformation World showcases how businesses can seize opportunity and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Click here for the latest event agenda: https://dtw.tmforum.org/agenda/

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850-member companies' customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

About IBC

IBC is the world's most influential media, entertainment and technology show, attracting 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combining a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases 1,700+ leading industry suppliers of state-of-the-art technology. In addition to the world-class exhibition and conference, IBC also encompasses the IBC Daily, IBCTV and IBC365.

IBC365 provides year-round insight and opinion into the hot topics and key trends from leading industry journalists, along with insightful whitepapers, peer reviewed technical papers, highly engaging webinars and an expansive video library.

