

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KFC Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) on Monday named Monica Rothgery as the new chief operating officer of KFC U.S., effective immediately. She takes over the COO role following the recent retirement of KFC's former KFC U.S. COO Phil Klezmer.



In her role, Rothgery will oversee operational strategy and execution to drive operations simplification, improved processes, new labor models, and technology integration. She will also assume overall responsibility for leading franchise and equity field operations for the brand's 4,100+ restaurants across the U.S.



In August 2018, Rothgery joined KFC U.S. as chief restaurant productivity officer. With a Yum! Brands career spanning nearly three decades, Rothgery joined Taco Bell in 1992 as a restaurant general manager. After 17 years in various human resources and operations roles with the U.S. divisions, Rothgery joined KFC Thailand in 2014, where she served as chief operations and people officer.



Prior to joining Yum!, Monica was an officer in the United States Army.



