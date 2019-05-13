ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.: ToughBuilt Announces Revenue of $5 Million for the First Quarter of 2019, an Increase of 27.9% from the First Quarter of 2018

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative tools and accessories for the building industry, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, "We are off to a strong start in 2019 with revenue of over $5 million in the first quarter, a 27.9% increase compared to the same period last year. These results reflect our success expanding ToughBuilt's retail footprint across North America and internationally, on the heels of our November 2018 IPO. In January, we announced we had formally launched sales within Menards, a mid-western home improvement chain, with more than 300 retail locations. We subsequently announced entering into a distribution agreement with Toolbank, one of Europe's leading specialist distributors of hand and power tools. We also announced a partnership with Bull Sales, Inc., a third-party logistics and wholesale services company in Canada supplying home improvement chains, independent retailers, as well as the construction, contractor, and automotive markets. We are in discussions with a number of additional major retail chains and international distributors, which we believe will help catapult our business to the next level."

"In addition to expanding our retail footprint, we recently initiated our e-commerce platform. During the first quarter, we launched our U.S. Amazon storefront, which has become a significant driver of demand for our products. In fact, we achieved a $2.5 million annualized run-rate and over $200,000 worth of sales in the first month -with just our first 10 products. We plan to dramatically expand the number of SKUs and aggressively market our Amazon storefront. Building on this success, we are now preparing to launch our Amazon Canada storefront, as well as a much broader business-to-consumer global e-commerce initiative to expand our online presence."

"We are also advancing our mobile strategy with the launch of a new subsidiary, ToughBuilt Technologies, Inc., which is focusing on the development of new technologies geared toward ruggedized mobile devices. We were recently awarded two new design patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office to cover our ruggedized mobile devices. In addition to mobile devices, we are launching a suite of mobile applications that will streamline workflow through trade specific solutions, thereby increasing workforce profitability by cutting time and labor costs across a wide array of industries, although our primary focus continues to be the construction and Do-It-Yourself industries."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were $5,022,471 and $3,928,125, respectively. Revenues increased $1,094,346, or 27.9%, primarily due to wide acceptance of our products in the tools industry, receipt of recurring sales orders for metal goods and soft goods from our existing customers and new customers, and introduction and sale of new soft goods products to our customers. Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $1,177,714 compared to $965,434 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The Company reported net income of $500,213 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to a net loss of $1,412,686 for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2019 December 31,

2018 (UNAUDITED) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 2,446,029 $ 5,459,884 Accounts receivable 2,010,989 985,854 Factor receivables, net of allowance for sales discounts of $13,000 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,548,567 1,542,835 Inventory 1,713,906 379,915 Prepaid assets 390,237 222,000 Total Current Assets 8,109,728 8,590,488 Property and equipment, net 303,847 224,196 Security deposit 36,014 36,014 Total Assets $ 8,449,589 $ 8,850,698 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,160,127 $ 1,962,901 Accrued liabilities 203,234 717,453 Accrued payroll taxes 30,425 150,559 Other current liabilities 104,340 167,333 Loan payable - Factor 1,206,069 1,304,512 Warrant derivative 15,273,579 23,507,247 Total Current Liabilities 18,977,774 27,810,005 Total Liabilities 18,977,774 27,810,005 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders' Deficit Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,436,978 shares and 9,870,873 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,443 987 Additional paid in capital 28,082,560 20,152,107 Accumulated deficit (38,612,188 ) (39,112,401 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (10,528,185 ) (18,959,307 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 8,449,589 $ 8,850,698





TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)