Osram, a global high-tech lighting company, and Facility Solutions Group (FSG), a leader in building technology system design, integration, installation and managed services are joining forces to offer turnkey smart building IoT solutions to the commercial, industrial and retail industries. As part of the collaborative partnership, FSG will offer the Encelium Light Management System and fixture-integrated sensors, controls and components by Osram to end customers including national accounts. Smart building IoT solutions leverage networked lighting systems as the technology infrastructure for smart lighting and applications beyond illumination that improve operational efficiencies, building sustainability profiles, occupant comfort and the bottom line. The strategic collaboration with FSG further demonstrates Osram's commitment to a growing ecosystem that is embracing the digitalization of commercial space that creates smarter buildings.

Fixture-integrated sensors and control modules by Osram, including the new SensiLUM wireless integrated sensor, are available through ONiX specification-ready OEM partners and serve as ideal data nodes on a smart lighting network such as the Encelium Extend Light Management System (LMS). Lighting and environmental data is collected from these nodes and stored on Osram's new cloud platform, Lightelligence. This granular data about the space is then accessed by third-party analytics software developer partners offering SaaS for smart building applications. Initially, turnkey solutions from FSG will combine the Encelium light management system with a lighting package that includes fixture-integrated components by Osram, as well as lighting system installation and managing services. Beyond this initial collaboration, the companies plan to extend their combined efforts to include other solutions that further enable smart building applications and workplace enhancements.

"There are immense business opportunities for companies that take advantage of digitalization and the latest smart building IoT applications. However, many facility managers and business owners find the process of identifying and weighing different building infrastructure options daunting, and prefer the support of a knowledgeable and trusted partner," said Tom Shottes, CEO Osram Digital Systems group, Americas Region. "Our collaboration with FSG will help us provide even more value to customers seeking a complete solution, particularly national and multi-location accounts. FSG has over 33 locations and more than 2,000 employees, and they have the lighting, controls and building system expertise that Osram seeks in a collaborative partner."

"FSG is very excited to be working in partnership with Osram to offer advanced lighting and smart building IoT solutions for commercial, industrial and retail buildings," said Joe Hill, VP of Solutions, FSG Smart Buildings. "ENCELIUM Light Management System solutions are cutting-edge, and with Osram's market reach through ONiX specification-ready OEM partners, we can create an optimal solution for each customer we work with."

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately 26,200 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €3.8 billion from continued operations in fiscal year 2018. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA

OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH.

ENCELIUM is a registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc.

All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

ABOUT FSG

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) is one of the nation's largest providers of cost-effective, comprehensive solutions to lighting, electrical, technology and signage problems. Established in 1982 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG offers customers the time and money-saving advantages of a single-source provider, designing, fabricating, installing, supporting and servicing turnkey solutions that lower ownership costs both now and throughout the solution's usable life. For more information on FSG, please visit fsgi.com.

ABOUT FSG SMART BUILDINGS

FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, provides building automation solutions for the commercial market. Our open controls solutions, powered by the Chariot platform, allow for real-time monitoring and analysis of building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, air quality, metering, IoT sensors and more. FSG empowers customers to see, manage and act to save money, reducing energy, operational and maintenance spend across their portfolios. For more information about FSG Smart Buildings, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com.

