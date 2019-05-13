sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,45 Euro		+0,38
+0,57 %
WKN: 852549 ISIN: US30231G1022 Ticker-Symbol: XONA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,48
67,74
15:27
67,61
67,77
15:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION67,45+0,57 %