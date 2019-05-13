Thirty-year industry veteran will lead Cepton's financial operations globally

Cepton Technologies, Inc., a provider of 3D LiDAR solutions for automotive, IoT, industrial, security and mapping applications, today announced the appointment of Bob Brown as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reporting to Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton's co-founder and CEO, Brown will be responsible for managing all financial operations within the organization, and driving the company's continued leadership in the LiDAR industry.

Said Jun Pei, co-founder and CEO of Cepton Technologies: "Bob Brown is a pillar in the finance community and we couldn't be more pleased to have him join our team. His ability to understand LiDAR and its immediate and long-term impact on the world, coupled with his strategic financial guidance make him an unbeatable team member to lead Cepton into the next phase of our growth. With the recent opening of our U.K. office and the company's expanding headcount across the globe, Brown's oversight and leadership will prove priceless. I look forward to working alongside him and welcome him to the team."

Brown joins Cepton from Velodyne LiDAR, where he was CFO. Prior to that he served as the CFO and Executive Vice President at VeriSilicon Holdings Co. and Vice President, Business Development at Cadence Design Systems. As a seasoned executive with a lengthy background including both financial and strategic capabilities, Brown has been a driver in M&A transactions and financings worth more than $20 billion in aggregate. Brown previously held various finance roles within organizations including LSI Corporation, formerly LSI Logic, GetThere and Hewlett-Packard.

"My top priority is helping Cepton maximize its potential and scale into a much larger company," said Brown, CFO of Cepton Technologies. "Cepton has developed a unique technology that will deliver the combination of performance, reliability and cost required for LiDAR to achieve mass adoption. Because of its technology leadership and impressive, fast-moving executive team, led by a visionary founder, the company is very well positioned to win the LiDAR market. I'm proud to join this high-caliber team and take Cepton to the next level."

To learn more about Cepton Technologies, please visit: http://www.cepton.com/

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping next-generation LiDAR products for the automotive, industrial and mapping markets. Founded in 2016 and led by LiDAR and advanced image industry veterans, Cepton has a leadership team that recognizes where the automotive industry and Internet of Things (IoT) market are headed and have deployed four advanced LiDAR solutions that are mapping the future. Cepton LiDAR technology delivers unrivaled detection range and resolution at low cost, to enable perception for the fast-growing market for smart machines. For more information, visit http://www.cepton.com/.

